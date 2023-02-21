Report: Michigan's Jesse Minter interviews with Eagles for defensive coordinator job

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has reportedly interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their defensive coordinator position.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that Minter and Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Chris Shula have interviewed for the job. The Eagles also have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator/interim head coach Jim Leonhard and have requested an interview with Seahawks associated head coach Sean Desai.

Minter is entering his second of a three-year contract with the Wolverines and will make $925,000 base salary this year, an increase of $25,000 from last year. According to his contract, if he leaves Michigan before the end of the 2023 regular season, he will owe a $900,000 buyout. If Minter were to leave for a Division I or NFL head coaching job, he will not owe Michigan any buyout.

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald after the 2021 season, his only season on staff, and returned to the Baltimore Ravens to become defensive coordinator. He was replaced by Minter, who came to Michigan after a season as Vanderbilt defensive coordinator. He also worked on the Ravens staff with Macdonald.

Under Minter, the Wolverines’ defense was ranked sixth nationally, allowing an average 292.1 yards, and was seventh in scoring, giving up an average 16.1 points.

