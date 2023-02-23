Michigan's Amorion Walker standing out at cornerback: 'Like a unicorn'

Ann Arbor — Michigan receiver Amorion Walker is working at cornerback this spring and already has the look of a starter.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Walker, who will be a sophomore this fall, is practicing exclusively at cornerback this spring, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday during a news conference. The Wolverines have practiced twice, and after taking off next week for spring break before returning March 6. The spring game, one of 15 practices, is April 1 at Michigan Stadium.

Will Johnson, who also will be a sophomore, is projected a starter at corner. Mike Sainristil, who shifted from receiver to nickel last season, returns; and Keshaun Harris, Myles Pollard, Kody Jones, Jaden McBurrows, Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun are also working at cornerback.

But Walker has stood out to Harbaugh.

“I consider him a starter right now, just off the first few practices, and I think those other players I mentioned will all be right there in the hunt as well,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh believes Walker ultimately could be a two-way player.

“Just trying to find the absolute best position for him for his career,” Harbaugh said. “Where is he going to make the greatest impact over the course of his career, benefit the most from his football ability. You just don’t know for sure whether it’s receiver or corner but the length he has, the athletic ability he has, speed that he has, and the change of direction mainly for a guy that’s 6-3, 6-4, it’s rare for a corner to have that length and speed but have that change of direction. Just want to find out. The work ethic is so strong with him. Right now, he’s chasing strength and power. If we’re right, he could be the type of corner, there are none like him. Like a unicorn.”

Players’ status for spring

Returning leading rusher Blake Corum, who underwent surgery on his left knee just before the Big Ten title game, will not go through drills this spring while he continues to rehab.

“Probably full-go somewhere around start of June for the full summer cycle,” Harbaugh said.

Offensive linemen transfers Drake Nugent, a potential starter at center this fall, and Myles Hinton, both from Stanford, will not practice this spring. Harbaugh said both are recovering from postseason surgeries.

Spring game set

Harbaugh said there will be a draft and the coaches split into two sides for the spring game on April 1. The objective is to get players who don’t have much game experience “that game opportunity in The Big House,” Harbaugh said.

