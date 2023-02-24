J.J. McCarthy, his new QB coach draw raves from Michigan's Jim Harbaugh

Ann Arbor — There is no quarterback controversy at Michigan heading into this season as J.J. McCarthy returns from leading the Wolverines to a 13-1 record last fall in his first year as full-time starter.

By no means is McCarthy a finished product and will use spring practice to further develop his game under the tutelage of new Michigan quarterback coach Kirk Campbell, who was elevated to the role after one season as an offensive analyst. He replaces Matt Weiss, co-offensive coordinator/QB coach, fired last month amid an ongoing police investigation into alleged computer access crimes.

The good news for McCarthy is he actually gets to practice this spring after missing last year while rehabbing a labrum injury in his right (throwing) shoulder.

He won the starting job following the second game of the season last fall after Cade McNamara, who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record that included a Big Ten title in 2021 and a College Football Playoff appearance, started Game 1. McCarthy led Michigan to the program’s first win at Ohio State since 2000, a second Big Ten title and another CFP appearance

The junior-to-be completed 65% of his attempts for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns, against five interceptions, last season. He also had 70 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

“Tremendous physical ability and athletic ability and in every single way that you would want your quarterback,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday at a news conference. “The rare thing is that he would sacrifice anything for any player on this team. Personally, he’s just so willing to do whatever is best for the team. I would follow him anywhere. Happily. I suggest that all players on our team do the same thing. He’s just really, really good at it.

“As far as anything you tell him, I mean, any coaching point that you give, he just he absorbs it and will make the correction immediately. It’s tremendous.”

This year he and the quarterbacks will be getting coaching points from Campbell. Campbell was offensive analyst at Michigan in 2022, and in a recent appearance on Michigan's in-house “In the Trenches” podcast said he helped last season with game planning, and handling first- and second-down pass game. He said he also helped script a lot of the practices.

Before Michigan, Campbell spent two seasons at Old Dominion as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons, including working as interim quarterbacks coach in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

“He’s a fantastic coach,” Harbaugh said. “He was somebody that was offered a full-time staff job at a couple other colleges and wanted to be here and it’s worked out really well for him. He thinks fast on his feet. Tremendous work ethic studying the game. Just really excited about what he can bring our football team.”

What Campbell will work to determine this spring is who is McCarthy’s backup. Davis Warren, who played in five games last season and was 5-of-9 for 89 yards, returns as do Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji, freshmen last season. The Wolverines also added graduate transfer Jack Tuttle from Indiana. Tuttle, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, was a captain last season and during his IU career was 104-of-182 for 901 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Davis Warren, extremely talented player, going to have him continue to make strides,” Campbell said on the podcast. “Jack Tuttle, excited to see how he’s going to do this spring. The depth is going to be something we need to figure out. Who’s going to take the backup role, the No. 2 and the No. 3 coming out of the spring.”

Harbaugh said Tuttle has been “really good” through the first two practices.

“All four of those (backup) quarterbacks are really engaged and have had really good offseasons,” Harbaugh said, singling out their work with strength coach Ben Herbert since the start of the year. “Can’t really call it right now after two days of practice who would be the backup quarterback but feel really good about the quarterback room.”

As far as McCarthy, the staff will work this spring to devise additional ways to make him effective.

“I look at J.J.’s first whole first season as a starter and all the things he faced, good, bad, cheered, booed, hit run, throw, everything he did, it’s about as good as you could be,” Harbaugh said. “First-year starter, no question about it, I haven’t seen anything like that, 13-0 on Christmas and we’ve never been undefeated at Christmas. I call that a season for him.”

The only blemish on Michigan’s schedule was a 51-45 loss to TCU in the national semifinal Fiesta Bowl. Michigan trailed 21-6 at halftime, but McCarthy, who had two interceptions, sparked a second-half comeback that fell short. He was 20-of-34 for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

“The TCU game in its itself I think was practically like a whole season of experience because of all the things that happened,” Harbaugh said of what that game meant for McCarthy’s growth. “Behind, come back, really behind, come back, really good. He was just in so many football situations in that game, it was almost like a whole season, so it was really good.”

