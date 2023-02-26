Michigan continues late-season surge with overtime victory over Wisconsin

Ann Arbor — Michigan didn’t have to wait long to get its revenge.

Less than two weeks after a deflating defeat at Wisconsin, the Wolverines made the most of their second crack at the Badgers and continued their postseason push in thrilling, rollercoaster fashion.

An early eight-point deficit. A blown 11-point lead. A desperation 3-pointer by junior center Hunter Dickinson at the buzzer. A 10-0 run in overtime.

Sunday’s regular-season home finale had it all as the Wolverines continued their late-season surge and postseason push by clawing out an 87-79 overtime victory over the Badgers at Crisler Center.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 28, including the go-ahead layup with 2:14 left in overtime, for Michigan (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten), which was without freshman wing Jett Howard (ankle injury) for the second straight game.

Dickinson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and freshman guard Dug McDaniel added 20 points as the Wolverines reeled of their sixth win in eight games and moved into a tie for second place in the conference standings.

Connor Essegian scored 24, Max Klesmit 19, Steven Crowl 14 and Tyler Wahl 10 for Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10), which shot 2-for-9 and was outscored 19-11 in overtime

Following Dickinson’s miraculous 3-pointer forced overtime, Michigan carried the momentum into the extra session and made enough play to gut it out. After Wisconsin took a two-point lead, the Wolverines broke through and took a 73-72 lead on a 3-pointer from grad transfer wing Joey Baker with 2:55 remaining.

After Klesmit canned a 3-pointer of his own, Bufkin answered right back with a three-point play that sparked a 10-0 run and gave Michigan the lead for good.

Michigan strung together stop after stop and created separation. Dickinson scored inside. McDaniel connected on a runner in the lane and two free throws. Bufkin capped the spurt with another free throw to make it 83-75 with 25 seconds left.

From there, the Badgers could only pull within six as the Wolverines hung on and salted the game away at the free-throw line for a potentially season-saving victory.

After Michigan flipped an eight-point deficit into an eight-point halftime lead, it added to its lead after the break. Following a 3-pointer from Bufkin, McDaniel knocked down two free throws after taking a shot to the mouth by Chucky Hepburn that was ruled a Flagrant 1 technical foul after video review, making it 42-32.

The Badgers took advantage of a pair of turnovers and clawed back with a string of baskets at the rim to pull within 44-41. The Wolverines countered behind Bufkin, who snagged an offensive rebound that led to two free throws and fed Dickinson inside for a basket that pushed the lead to seven.

Wisconsin didn’t go away. An offensive rebound led to two second-chance free throws. A turnover by McDaniel led to a 3-pointer in transition by Klesmit that cut the deficit to 48-46 and forced a Michigan timeout with 10:25 to play.

Freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. fended Wisconsin off with an and-1 layup. But Essegian kept Wisconsin in it with one big shot after another. He converted a three-point play to cut it to 50-49. Then after junior forward Terrance Williams II answered with two free throws, Essegian responded with a pull-up jumper to make it 52-51 with 8:15 remaining.

That led to a back-and-forth stretch where the teams traded one blow after another. Crowl scored inside to put Wisconsin up, 53-52. Bufkin answered with a layup to put Michigan back in front. Wahl scored a driving layup of his own.

After Bufkin answered with a 3-pointer, Wahl struck again with another finish at rim to tie it at 57 at the 5:34 mark. Reed drew a foul on the ensuing possession with Michigan in the bonus but briefly exited the game holding his right shoulder area. Grad transfer wing Joey Baker stepped to the line in Reed’s place and made two free throws to put Michigan up two.

The Wolverines, though, were the first to blink. After coming up empty on back-to-back possessions, they couldn’t get stops on defense and the Badgers scored a pair of driving layups to go in front, 61-59, with 3:06 remaining.

That paved the way for a wild finish. A hook shot from Dickinson tied it at 61. Wisconsin regained the lead on a 3-pointer from Klesmit. Two free throws from Dickinson made it a one-point game, 64-63, with 1:18 to play.

The Wolverines got a stop on defense and Bufkin hit a baseline jumper with 33 seconds left for a 65-64 lead. But Michigan couldn’t hold the lead. After a timeout, the Badgers went back on top as Essegian got into the lane and drained a floater in paint for a 66-65 edge with 24 seconds left.

On Michigan’s ensuing possession, Bufkin came up empty on a layup attempt at the rim. Wisconsin secured the rebound and added two free throws to make it a three-point game with 8.1 seconds left.

With a chance to tie it, Wisconsin opted not to foul up three and Bufkin had his corner 3-pointer attempt blocked out of bounds with 1.8 seconds left. But Michigan still had life and made the most of it. On the inbounds play, Williams lofted a pass to Dickinson, who beat the buzzer with a desperation heave to tie it at 68 and send it to overtime.

