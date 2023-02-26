Michigan's draft hopefuls impress NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

Of Michigan’s nine players participating in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah sees defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback D.J. Turner among the standouts.

The Wolverines are represented in all three phases with receiver Ronnie Bell, a two-time captain who led Michigan in receiving for three seasons, among the offensive players invited; along with former tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and linemen Ryan Hayes and Olu Oluwatimi, who won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center and the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman.

On defense, edge rusher Mike Morris, the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year who led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, also will participate along with Smith (48 tackles, one forced fumble), and Turner (one interception).

Kicker Jake Moody, the Shrine Bowl MVP on Feb. 3 after making four field goals, including two 51-yarders, will be there along with punter Brad Robbins. Moody is a two-time Big Ten Kicker of the Year and was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021 as the nation’s top kicker. Robbins, a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention, finished his career with the No. 2 career punting average (42.0 yards per attempt) and fifth in total punt yards (7,698).

Smith, 6-foot-3, 337 pounds, is No. 49 in Jeremiah’s list of his top 50 players in the draft. He was consensus All-Big Ten last season and was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“He has quickness. He can overpower you,” Jeremiah said. “I know you look at the production, (and) the pass-rush production doesn't exist. He has a half sack in his career, but then you watch him, and he is disruptive. It's more disruption over production, but I do think he has upside as a rusher. You can't move him in the run game, and he played really well in their biggest game of the year. So he is a good one.”

Jeremiah thinks Turner, 6-foot, 180 pounds, will record a fast 40-yard dash at the combine and projects him a second-round NFL Draft selection. Turner made 22 starts at Michigan, had three career interceptions and was second team All-Big Ten (coaches) last year.

“He has big-time bursts,” Jeremiah said. “He can drive on balls in front. When he gets out of position, he has the speed to recover. Just every now and then he'll get boxed out because of his size, but I think he is a second-round corner.”

Oluwatimi, Schoonmaker and Morris look to Jeremiah as third-round prospects.

While at Virginia, Oluwatimi started 32 games. The 6-3, 307-pounder started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season.

“He is just a really, really solid player,” Jeremiah said. “Guys that have started a zillion games, offensive linemen in the Big Ten, there's a really good hit rate of those guys. Especially interior offensive linemen. It translates really well. He was an instant anchor. He can wipe out middle linebackers when he works up to the second level. Not going to be an elite redirect and space guy, but he is strong, he is firm. He is going to kind of just use that upper strength and wrestle you there at the point of attack in the run game. He can help you set a firm pocket, so I think there's a lot of value there with him.”

Morris had a high-ankle issue late in the season but still led the team in sacks.

“Mike Morris is just a massive stand-up outside linebacker who can really set the edge,” Jeremiah said. “He got after the tackle from Maryland as a gifted player, and he went right through him with power. He is a big, powerful guy. He flashes some up and under stuff that he can do, showing you he is a little more nifty than you think. He kind of has an interior body and plays out there on the exterior, so interesting player.”

Jeremiah likes this class of tight ends and says there are about a dozen with grades in the top three rounds. Among them is Schoonmaker, 6-6, 250 pound who had 54 catches, 637 yards and seven touchdowns during his career. Last year, with the injury to Erick All, Schoonmaker stepped up and had 35 catches, 418 yards three touchdowns.

“He can move. You can split him out wide,” Jeremiah said. “He has some bursts after the catch. He can adjust down the field. He is a good player as well.”

A number of players who considered leaving to prepare for the NFL Draft, opted to return to Michigan, including leading rusher Blake Corum, who is recovering from surgery to his left knee, offensive guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan and receiver Cornelius Johnson.

Jeremiah had been keeping an eye on those players thinking they might head to the NFL, and while he’s impressed with the Michigan players who will be at the combine, he also thinks highly of the Wolverines’ chances this upcoming season.

“They have a really good group that's coming into this draft, but you also notice the guys they have coming back next year, including the quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) and the running back (Corum),” he said. “This is not a college football show, but Michigan is going to be really, really good again next year.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @achengelis