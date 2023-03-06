Michigan gymnastics tops No. 1 Oklahoma

The nation’s top two women’s gymnastics team came down to the wire, which was not unexpected considering Michigan won the 2021 national championship and Oklahoma is defending national champion.

Second-ranked Michigan upset No. 1 Oklahoma, delivering the Sooners their first loss of the season, 198.025-197.925, in the Wolverines’ final regular season meet on Monday at Crisler Center. It was a come-from-behind victory for Michigan, which trailed early.

But the Wolverines surged.

Gabby Wilson and Natalie Wojcik shared the beam title with identical 9.975s. Sierra Brooks had a career-best 9.975 in the uneven bars.

Michigan’s strength is the floor and the Wolverines recorded five individual scores of 9.990 or higher, before Brooks sealed the victory as the final competitor.

The Wolverines travel to Georgia for their final regular-season meet on Friday before the Big Ten championships on March 18 at Iowa.