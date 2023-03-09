Live updates: Michigan basketball vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Tournament

Michigan begins its last breath for the NCAA Tournament in the Big Ten Tournament against a Rutgers team that is also looking for a resume-building win.

Michigan would need to win this game, then beat Purdue in Friday's quarterfinal to have a shot at the big dance. It may even have to win whole tournament and get that automatic bid. But first things first, it has to focus on the task at hand.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Big Ten Tournament, second round

MICHIGAN VS. RUTGERS

▶ Tipoff: Noon Thursday, United Center Chicago

▶ TV/radio: Big Ten Network/950 AM

▶ Records: No. 8 seed Michigan is 17-14; No. 9 seed Rutgers is 18-13

▶ At stake: Winner faces No. 1 Purdue at noon Friday in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

▶ Last meeting: Michigan defeated Rutgers, 58-45, on Feb. 23 in Piscataway, New Jersey, in the teams' only meeting this season.