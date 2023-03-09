No Ronnie Bell, but Michigan receivers room remains 'in good hands'

Ann Arbor — With receiver Ronnie Bell, Michigan’s leading receiver his last three seasons, now preparing for the NFL Draft, the Wolverines will look to returning veterans Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to fill the void along with contributions from younger talent this fall.

Johnson had 32 catches for 499 yards and six touchdowns, including two at Ohio State last season, while Wilson had 25 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns.

Michigan’s spring practice resumed this week after the players took off for spring break, and Wilson, who on Thursday spoke to reporters, said he’s not worried about the Wolverines replacing Bell. It will be difficult, however, to replace his on-field consistency.

“Besides me and C.J., other people are gonna have to play who haven’t played a lot of minutes this year,” Wilson said. ”Me helping them and pushing them in the right direction is gonna help a lot.”

Amorion Walker, heading into his second year at Michigan, has moved this spring from receiver to cornerback but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has not ruled out the possibility he could eventually play both ways. There is young talent at receiver, including Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris and freshmen Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore.

“The receivers are in a good spot right now,” defensive back Mike Sainristil, who switched from receiver last year, said Thursday. “They’re all battling and competing with each other as well as helping each other. I like how our receivers are looking this spring.”

Wilson also said Morgan, Moore, Morris and Clemons have practiced well this spring.

“The wide receiver room is in pretty good hands,” he said.

Johnson weighed his options, going to the NFL or returning to Michigan, and ultimately decided to return. Wilson said at one point he wasn’t sure what Johnson’s decision would be but he’s happy he’s back.

“I know he has his goals for this year, so I’m expecting him to have a big year,” Wilson said.

Clemons is a big-body receiver at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds and could be the physical player the Wolverines will lean on more this season. Wilson said Clemons is always in the weight room and has become even stronger. Bell last week at the NFL Scouting Combine said Clemons was the strongest receiver on the team last fall.

“He’s gonna shock a lot of people when he gets his opportunities this year,” Wilson said.

Walker making the move to defense

Walker, 6-3, 180 pounds, impressed Harbaugh early during spring practice, so much so that after the second practice, he said Walker could be a starter at cornerback this fall.

Sainristil, a veteran who moved from receiver to the defensive backfield last year, said Walker is still learning the playbook.

“I’ll make sure I help him as best I can because I know how it feels to switch from offense to defense,” Sainristil said. “I know there can be thoughts of, ‘You know, this might be too hard, I just wanna go back to offense.’”

Walker’s size and athleticism have impressed Sainristil.

“He has gifts that a lot of people don’t,” Sainristil said. “He’s 6-3, he moves like he’s 5-10, he plays like he’s 225. He runs a 4.2, 4.3 His skillset is rare. He breaks very well on routes. He’s physical, he’s fast. Once he fully gets a grasp of the playbook, he’s gonna have a big impact on this defense.”

Another newcomer excels

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann transferred to Michigan from Nebraska, where he made seven starts last season as a freshman. The 6-2, 220-pounder had 54 tackles last season, including two tackles for loss and one sack.

Returning linebacker Michael Barrett on Thursday discussed Hausmann’s natural athleticism.

“He’s smart, fast, can move and just how fast he’s learning the defense,” Barrett said of what has impressed him about the newcomer. “Coming along with all the guys, just blending in, meshing together well with everyone. He’s gonna be a great player. I like his enthusiasm, the way he flies around at practice. Always has a smile on his face. He’s gonna bring something to this team.”

Sainristil’s recommendation pays off

Late last year, Sainristil decided to tell Harbaugh about a former high school teammate at Everett (Massachusetts), who had decided to transfer from Coastal Carolina.

“Take a look at his film,” Sainristil said he told Harbaugh.

And now edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is at Michigan, going through spring drills. Stewart had 12.5 sacks in 2021. Sainristil said Stewart has improved in terms of weight room work since January.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis