Michigan basketball fails to make NCAA Tournament field

Michigan’s NCAA Tournament streak is officially over.

For the first time since 2015, the Wolverines didn’t hear their name called on Selection Sunday and were left out of the 68-team field.

It snapped a string of six straight tournament appearances — a run that included five consecutive Sweet 16s — and marked the first time Michigan won’t go dancing under coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan’s omission wasn’t a surprise. It was expected due to the team’s 17-15 record and lacking resume that featured no signature wins against ranked opponents, a horrific home loss to Central Michigan, several unimpressive victories over non-Power Five competition and a bunch of narrow defeats to Power Five foes.

Still, the Wolverines had their chances to keep their tournament streak alive during a late-season surge that put them in the bubble conversation. It fizzled in back-to-back overtime loss at Illinois and Indiana, where they blew late leads and last-second opportunities in a depressing finish to another mediocre regular season.

In Thursday’s Big Ten tournament opener, Michigan essentially played its way out of contention with a miserable second-half performance and saw its flickering postseason hopes crumble in a heap of disappointment in a must-win moment against Rutgers. Coupled with other bubble teams picking up critical wins in conference tournaments, Michigan’s postseason fate was sealed as the program continues to trend in the wrong direction under Howard.

After the NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020 — Howard’s first season as coach — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverines earned a No. 1 seed for the third time in program history and fell a shot short of reaching the Final Four in an Elite Eight loss to UCLA in 2021. Then in 2022, the Wolverines did just enough to sneak into the tournament as a No. 11 seed and salvaged a rollercoaster season with a run to the Sweet 16.

This year, though, Michigan didn’t do enough to earn an invite to the Big Dance and a chance at another memorable March.

