Michigan women to open NCAA Tournament against red-hot UNLV

The 18th-ranked Michigan women’s basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 the last two seasons and last year made program history reaching the Elite 8.

Michigan, ranked No. 18, finished the season 22-9, the 10th time in coach Kim Barnes Arico’s 11 seasons the Wolverines have had 20 or more victories. Now, they’re about to make their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance — there was no postseason tournament in 2019-2020.

The Wolverines (22-9) are the No. 6 seed, the program’s second-highest seed, and will face No. 11 seed UNLV (31-2), which enters this first-round game on a 22-game winning streak, on Friday at Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Time and television designation will be announced later. The Rebels won their second straight Mountain West conference tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament automatic bid. Host LSU is a No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 Hawaii.

The NCAA Tournament Field of 68 was released Sunday night during the Selection Show. There are two regional sites this year, in Seattle and Greensville, S.C. The Final Four will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 31 with the national title game on April. 2.

After Michigan’s matchup was revealed during the ESPN show, the Wolverines were described as “battle tested” having played a Big Ten schedule that includes Indiana, a No. 1 seed in the tournament, Maryland a No. 2 and Ohio State a No. 3.

Michigan should be at full strength after having to play late in the season without top players Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia. Phelia returned to action in the Wolverines first Big Ten Tournament game on March 2 against Penn State after suffering a lower leg injury on Jan. 29.

Brown, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, leads the team averaging 18 points and she also averages 5.2 rebounds a game and had 165 assists and 10 blocks this season. She has overcome injuries earlier in the season and late. Phelia averages 16.9 points, while Emily Kiser, enters the tournament averaging 16.2 points, a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game and 26 blocks. Kiser also was voted first-team All-Big Ten.

Kiser, Maddie Nolan, Cameron Williams have started all 31 games for the Wolverines.

UNLV has three players averaging double-digit scoring led by Desi-Rae Young’s 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Essence Booker averages 13.2 points and has 132 assists, and Nneka Obiazor is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

This will be the Wolverines' 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and in the last two NCAA Tournaments, Michigan is 5-2 with back-to-back Sweet 16 trips. This will be Barnes Arico's 10th NCAA Tournament, including her first four as St. John's head coach. She is the only coach in Michigan program history to guide the Wolverines to six NCAA Tournament appearances.

