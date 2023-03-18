Michigan beats top-ranked Minnesota for Big Ten title

Detroit News staff

Seamus Casey and Dylan Duke scored in the third period to rally Michigan from a 3-2 deficit to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota in the Big Ten men's hockey championship game at Minneapolis on Saturday.

Logan Cooley had tied the score at 2-2 for Minnesota with a goal 10:48 into the second period, and Rhett Pitlick put the Gophers in front (26-9-1, rated No. 1 in the USCHO poll) with a goal 1:57 into the third.

Minnesota led 1-0 after one period on a goal by Brody Lamb, but Rutger McGroarty put Michigan (24-11-3) in front with two goals 34 seconds apart early in the second.

But Casey's goal 5:29 into the third period and Duke's at 11:46 turned the contest back in Michigan's favor.

McGroarty added an assist to his two goals. Gavin Brindley had three assists.

Erik Portillo stopped 22 of 25 shots for the Wolverines.