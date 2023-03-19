Michigan football adds former Notre Dame signee to 2023 recruiting class

Michigan has added former Notre Dame signee Brandyn Hillman to its 2023 football class.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder four-star visited Michigan this weekend and announced his decision Sunday via social media. Hillman, listed as an athlete but projected to play safety, had narrowed his options to Michigan and Ohio State.

Hillman, from Portsmouth (Virginia) Churchland, had signed with Notre Dame during the early signing period in December. But on March 12 he announced on his Instagram that he had asked for and was granted a release from his national letter of intent.

He is the 25th player in Michigan’s 2023 class.