Michigan women's basketball falls to LSU in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan women’s basketball team was looking to make its third straight Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but LSU got in the way with a dominating performance.

LSU’s Angel Reese, an All-American, had 25 points, 23 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the third-seeded Tigers to a 66-42 win over sixth-seeded Michigan on Sunday night on their home court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Michigan, which has made five straight NCAA Tournaments and reached he Elite 8 last year, finishes the season 23-10. LSU is 30-2 and reaches the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years.

It was a disappointing performance for a Michigan team that coach Kim Barnes Arico said was playing with a chip on its shoulder as it entered the tournament. Michigan was led in scoring by sophomore Laila Phelia who had 20 points. Leigha Brown, who entered the game as the Wolverines’ leading scorer averaging 18 points, was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting, and Emily Kiser, also one of the Wolverines’ most productive scorers, had four points.

The Tigers dominated Michigan in rebounding 46-26.

Michigan, after struggling in the first half, opened the second on a 5-0 run that cut LSU’s lead to 10 points (30-20) and forced the Tigers to call a timeout with 8:59 left. That was the closest the Wolverines would come.

The Tigers dominated every aspect of the game, while Michigan struggled with its shooting. The Wolverines did not score the final 4:03 of the game going 0-for-6 from the field.

LSU led by as many as 17 in the first half and went into halftime ahead 30-15. They stifled Michigan with a stingy defense and dominated rebounding, 28-13. Michigan had nine first-half turnovers.

Reese had 13 points and 14 rebounds — one more than Michigan — to lead the Tigers. Brown, Michigan’s leading scorer was 0-for-4 from the field and didn’t have a basket until the second half with 9:05 left when she hit a 3-pointer.