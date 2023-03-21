Michigan adds four-star running back Jordan Marshall to 2024 class

Michigan has received a commitment from Cincinnati Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall, who announced his decision Tuesday night, selecting the Wolverines over Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Marshall, whose primary recruiter was running backs coach Mike Hart, is now the top-rated recruit in the Wolverines’ 2024 class that, so far, has eight commitments.

The 5-foot-10, 193-pound Marshall was the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year last season when he rushed for 1,951 yards and 30 touchdowns and had 19 catches for 364 yards and four touchdowns.