ESPN's Mel Kiper gives Michigan's D.J. Turner a high grade

Former Michigan defensive back D.J. Turner’s blazing 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine turned heads and might be enough to bump him into the first round.

That’s ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s assessment after Turner ran a 4.26 40 earlier this month, tying for fifth-fastest time in combine history.

“He’s got a chance to sneak into the late first (round),” Kiper said Wednesday on an ESPN conference call with reporters. “I put him more in the early- to mid-second (round) right now. Didn’t put him in the mock (draft) first (round), but I’ll tell you what, he improved his stock dramatically.”

Turner and defensive tackle Mazi Smith are projected as the top picks out of Michigan in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Turner drew the most accolades from Kiper who described him as a “great kid, heck of a football player,” who plays bigger than his 5-foot-11, 178-pound size.

At the combine, Turner recorded a 38.5 vertical and 10’ 11” in the broad jump.

“To run the way he did, to test the way he did, to show versatility, he played in press (coverage), he played off (the ball), he was special teams before he became a starter,” Kiper said. “He tackles for a kid his size. He’s got versatility. Everything he did (at the combine) was amazing. That 40 time was amazing. To see him play the way he did, he was consistent, he was reliable.”

Turner went through position drills during Michigan’s Pro Day last Friday.

“I just wanted to show how fluid I am as a DB,” Turner said. “That was the main focus. At the combine, I showed how fast I am and how explosive I am. Today was just focusing on showing how fluid I am as a DB.”

Smith, who benched 34 times, most among defensive linemen at the combine, is projected a second- or third-round selection, Kiper said.

“Mazi has talent,” Kiper said. “When you get into the NFL, a defensive line coach will want to work with a guy who has that type of ability. He’s just touching the surface of what he can be.”

Also in that second-third-round projection, according to Kiper, is offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi. Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia and played one season for the Wolverines last fall. He earned the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center, and the Outland as the nation’s top interior lineman.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker likely will be picked in the fourth round.

“The way he can stretch things and with the way he runs and the way he tests and the way he played, I right now have a fourth-round grade on him,” Kiper said. “Seventh best tight end right now on the board. Early Day 3. I think he’ll be a nice addition as a pass-catching tight end, guy that can move around.”

Former Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, did not blow away scouts with his combine performance and Kiper referred to him as an “enigma”. Morris ran a 4.95 40, benched 22 times and had a 28.5 vertical. After Pro Day last Friday, Morris said his high ankle sprain suffered late last season hasn’t completely healed.

“Could be a defensive end/outside backer,” Kiper said. “He’s dropped (in terms of draft stock).”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis