Michigan football lands another Ohio commitment

For the second straight day, Michigan has received a commitment from a player out of Ohio.

Three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward committed to Michigan on Wednesday after visiting last weekend. On Tuesday, Michigan received a commitment from four-star running back Jordan Marshall out of Cincinnati Moeller.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Roebuck’s commitment was widely reported by recruiting sites, and he shared his announcement on social media. Roebuck, who is from the same high school as current Wolverine Caden Kolesar, had offers from Wisconsin and Penn State among others.

Roebuck is ranked No. 12 overall in Ohio — Marshall is No. 3 — and the No. 25 offensive tackle nationally. He is Michigan’s ninth commitment to the 2024 class.

