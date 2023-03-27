Michigan's Mason Parris wins Dan Hodge Trophy as top college wrestler

The Detroit News

Michigan fifth-year senior wrestler Mason Parris, who went unbeaten and was the NCAA heavyweight national champion, has won the Dan Hodge Trophy awarded to the nation's most dominant college wrestler.

Parris, who was 33-0 this season with 17 wins against nationally ranked opponents, gives Michigan its first Hodge Trophy. He outscored his opponents 49-6 in the NCAA championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this month, beating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, 5-1, in the title bout to become Michigan's 24th NCAA champion and fourth at heavyweight.

Parris earned bonus points in 64% of his wins with 11 falls, three technical falls and seven major decisions. He averaged three takedowns and 9.7 points per match this season.

A four-time All-American, Parris was 124-18 during his career, and his 45 career pins rank third all-time in program history.

The Hodge Trophy, created in 1995, is college wrestling's equivalent to football's Heisman Trophy. Parris was among 10 finalists and received 38 of 64 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.