Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson to enter transfer portal

Each of the past two offseasons, Hunter Dickinson weighed his professional options and elected to return to Michigan.

This time around, Dickinson made a jarring move and entered the transfer portal on Friday to explore other opportunities elsewhere after three seasons with the Wolverines.

The 7-foot-1 center has been a key cog and racked up the accolades during his time in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines went to the Elite Eight and won the Big Ten regular-season title his freshman year. He decided to return for his sophomore year and led Michigan to a Sweet 16 appearance after an up-and-down regular season.

This past season, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament, but Dickinson still put up impressive numbers, with a team-best 18.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

While Dickinson could still return to the Wolverines after entering the portal, that doesn’t appear likely. His departure would be the third from the program this offseason, with freshman wing Jett Howard declaring for the NBA Draft and sophomore wing Isaiah Barnes also hitting the portal.

Dickinson will enter the portal as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

