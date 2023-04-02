Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin to enter NBA Draft

The departures keep coming for the Michigan basketball program.

The Wolverines announced on Sunday that sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.

“This is a journey built on a strong foundation of faith,” Bufkin said in a statement. “I have enormous respect for the game of basketball and an equal appreciation to my village who sacrifices. I want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, to my lifelong teammates and coaches and trainers over the years.

“As a result of our collective dedication, I was able to fulfill my dream of attending and representing the University of Michigan. … After lot of prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. Hail. Buff out.”

Bufkin made a huge sophomore leap, particularly in the second half of the Big Ten season, and saw his draft stock soar to the point where he’s projected to be a first-round pick. He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 minutes in his first year as a full-time starter.

Bufkin’s decision comes after freshman wing Jett Howard declared for the draft last week and center Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal Friday. That means the Wolverines will officially lose their top three scorers from this past season.

