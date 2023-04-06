Former Michigan wing Isaiah Barnes commits to Tulsa

Former Wolverine Isaiah Barnes is headed to the American Athletic Conference.

Barnes announced his commitment to Tulsa in a social media post on Thursday night, less than three weeks after he entered the transfer portal.

Barnes, a sophomore wing, opted to transfer one day after Michigan’s season ended in the second round of the NIT and look for an opportunity elsewhere. He played sparingly during his two seasons in Ann Arbor and appeared in 17 total games.

This past season, the 6-foot-7, 200-pounder averaged 6.1 minutes over 15 contests and tallied 16 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and a block while shooting 5-for-16 from the field. After failing to crack the rotation, he didn’t play in Michigan’s final 13 games.

Barnes should get a chance to play a much larger role at Tulsa, which is coming off one of its worst seasons in program history. The Golden Hurricane finished with a 5-25 record in coach Eric Konkol’s first year, which was the team’s most losses in a season and lowest win total in more than seven decades.

A former four-star recruit out of Chicago Simeon, Barnes has three years of eligibility remaining and was the first of four Michigan players to leave the program this offseason. Freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin declared for the NBA Draft, while junior center Hunter Dickinson also entered the transfer portal.

