Michigan basketball adds Seton Hall grad transfer Tray Jackson

Michigan coach Juwan Howard already dipped into the transfer portal to add a perimeter piece to the roster.

On Friday, Howard made his second portal addition. This time, it was in the frontcourt as Seton Hall grad transfer Tray Jackson announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a social media post.

The move will be a homecoming of sorts and the final stop of Jackson’s college career. The 6-foot-10 forward is originally from Detroit and spent much of his high school career at Detroit Western International before spending a prep year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

“I chose Michigan because it’s close to home and it means a lot for me to be able to come and play in front of my family,” Jackson told On3. “I chose Coach Howard because of his experience being around the game at a high level, but also the vision he has for my development on and off the court.”

Jackson spent the last three seasons at Seton Hall, but he began his college career at Missouri, where he averaged 2.9 points in his lone year with the Tigers.

During his time at Seton Hall, Jackson spent his first two years playing for former coach Kevin Willard. After appearing in three games in 2020-21, the 2021-22 season saw bigger things for Jackson. He appeared in all 32 games, made 18 starts and averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game to help the Pirates reach the NCAA Tournament.

This past season, though, Jackson took on a reduced role in a new system under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. He saw less playing time and averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. He made no starts and didn’t see any action in four games.

As a result, Jackson opted to enter his name into the transfer portal on March 15. He’ll head back closer to home, where he’ll look to put his size, athleticism and ability to stretch the floor on display in a larger role. He shot 38.9% from 3-point range (49-for-126) and 76.5% from the free-throw line (75-for-98) the past two seasons at Seton Hall and could help solidify a power forward spot that was a revolving door for Michigan last season.

In addition to Jackson, the Wolverines picked up Alabama guard Nimari Burnett in the transfer portal last week.

