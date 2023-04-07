Michigan football adds another offensive lineman to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan football’s 2024 class has added four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague from Kansas City (Missouri) Rockhurst.

Sprague made a verbal pledge to the Michigan staff on March 31, the day before the Wolverines’ spring game, and formally announced his commitment on Friday with a social media post.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound Sprague had offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma and USC, among others. He's the Wolverines’ 11th commitment and third offensive lineman in the recruiting class.

Sprague is ranked No. 9 nationally at offensive tackle and the No. 160 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite.

Michigan’s 2024 class currently is ranked No. 2 by 247Sports with one five-star recruit, quarterback Jadyn Davis, and seven four-star players. Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1 with three five-star recruits and six four-stars.

