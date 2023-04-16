Michigan lands commitment from 4-star offensive lineman for 2024

The Detroit News

Michigan legacy Blake Frazier announced Sunday he will be part of the 2024 class.

He shared his news on social media with an opening line that read: “I guess we all knew this was coming.”

Frazier, like his father Steve Frazier who played on the Wolverines’ unbeaten 1997 team that won the AP national title, is an offensive lineman. Frazier is a four star out of Austin (Texas) Vandegrift 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder held 25 scholarship offers and chose the Wolverines from a group of five finalists — Texas, LSU, Clemson and Florida.

Frazier is the No. 17 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 38 player in the state of Texas for his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is Michigan’s 12th commitment.