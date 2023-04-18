Michigan basketball signee Papa Kante requests release from NLI, will reopen recruitment

Michigan basketball’s 2023 recruiting class is down to one signee.

Papa Kante, a four-star big man, announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent with the Wolverines and he'll reopen his recruitment.

“First and foremost I want to thank Allah for blessing me every day and making me believe that everything happens for a reason,” Kante wrote in a post. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to request a release from my NLI to University of Michigan.

“Thank you to the coaching staff and Michigan fans for their interest in me. Thank you to all my supporters, friends and family for continuing to show love.”

A 6-foot-10, 215-pound prospect out South Kent (Connecticut) School, Kante verbally committed to Michigan in October, picking the Wolverines over Maryland, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He signed his NLI during the early signing period in November, along with four-star guard George Washington III, as the No.-14 ranked center in the nation, per the 247Sports composite.

Kante, a Senegal native who moved to the United States in 2019 and has an imposing 7-4 wingspan, figured to be the backup center next season, playing a similar role that sophomore-to-be Tarris Reed Jr. had during the 2022-23 campaign.

"We are looking forward to bringing Papa into the fold," coach Juwan Howard said in November. "He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his offensive game will grow. … He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away."

However, that won’t be the case anymore as Kante won't end up in Ann Arbor. His decision leaves Washington as the lone incoming freshman and Michigan thin at the five spot for next season. With Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal, Reed is the only true center on the roster.

Kante’s move also opens up a scholarship for Michigan, which has been active in the transfer portal this offseason and may not be done. So far, the Wolverines have landed three transfer commits in Alabama guard Nimari Burnett, North Carolina guard Caleb Love and Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson.

