Michigan football loses veteran defensive back to transfer portal

Michigan safety R.J. Moten, who started 15 games over two full seasons, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, he announced in a social media post.

"I would like to take the time and thank God for every opportunity he has given me," Moten wrote in an Instagram post. "I would like to thank the coaching staff and everyone at the University of Michigan for making my time here special.

"Thank you to the Michigan faithful for your constant love and support. With lots of thoughts and prayer, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal."

Moten was the second Michigan player to announce his decision to transfer on Monday, joining receiver and returner A.J. Henning.

Last season, Moten made 10 starts at safety and had 31 tackles, including 2½ for loss, 1½ sacks, and one interception.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis