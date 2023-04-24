Michigan basketball's Gregg Glenn III enters transfer portal

Everything comes in threes, even transfer portal entries.

Michigan forward Gregg Glenn III entered the transfer portal on Monday after one season with the Wolverines, a program spokesperson confirmed, making him the third player from the 2022-23 team to do so.

Glenn, a four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Calvary Christian Academy, saw minimal action as a freshman. He made four brief appearances and didn’t receive any playing time after Michigan’s New Year's Day matchup against Maryland, which ended up being his last time checking into a game.

He tallied a total of six points (2-for-5 shooting), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 11 minutes, with all of that coming in mop-up duty at the end of games. Much of his season was spent on the bench behind the likes of Terrance Williams II, Will Tschetter, Jace Howard and Tarris Reed Jr. at the four spot.

Glenn’s decision is the latest bit of roster movement for a Wolverines team that has experienced plenty of it this offseason. Glenn is the second player from Michigan’s five-man 2022 recruiting class to leave the program, along with Jett Howard, who declared for the NBA Draft.

In total, six players from last season’s team have departed. Kobe Bufkin followed Howard into the NBA Draft and Joey Baker opted to pursue a pro career instead of a sixth season of college, while Glenn joined Isaiah Barnes, who has committed to Tulsa, and Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal.

That leaves just six returning scholarship players on the roster, though Jaelin Llewellyn would be the seventh if he’s granted a medical redshirt after tearing his ACL in early December.

Glenn’s move means coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines have room to make at least two more additions to an overhauled roster. Howard has been active in the transfer portal — landing Alabama guard Nimari Burnett, North Carolina guard Caleb Love and Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson — and he might not be done dipping into it yet.

