Michigan football's A.J. Henning enters transfer portal

Michigan receiver and returner A.J. Henning has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Wolverines.

Henning entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, he posted on social media.

"I would like to thank GOD for the blessings and opportunities bestowed upon me at the University of Michigan," Henning posted on Twitter. "I appreciate Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and his staff to play for this University. To my teammates, who are now my brothers — thank you for lifelong memories forged here. My sincerest gratitude to the fans for the endless support during my playing time at the University of Michigan. Being a Michigan Man has taught me things far beyond the football field and I will carry that with me for life."

He wasn't utilized so much as a receiver during his Michigan career, but Henning was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a returner (second team in 2022, third team in 2021) and was the team's Special Teams Player of the Year last season. He appeared in 33 games at receiver with three starts and played in 24 games as punt returner and three as kick returner.

Last season, Henning returned 28 punts for 201 yards, including a 61-yard return for a touchdown against UConn. He also had 11 kickoff returns for 241 yards, nine receptions for 60 yards and three carries for 9 yards.

Henning is the second receiver from the 2022 team to transfer. Andrel Anthony Jr. left Michigan in January for Oklahoma.

