Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green enters transfer portal

Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who missed last season with injury and looked promising in the recent spring game, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Hill-Green made it official on Monday, The Detroit News confirmed.

During the 2021 season, Hill-Green made 50 tackles, including two for a loss, and had one pass breakup. He was expected to make a major contribution last season before the injury Hill-Green, who practiced this spring, after the spring game earlier this month would not offer specifics about the injury other than describing it as a “soft tissue” issue.

“I’m the type of guy that can push through anything,” Hill-Green said after the spring game. “For my coaches, it was hard for them to kind of scale the injury because I would always tell them, ‘I’m good.’ I’m always gonna try to push through. At some point last season they were just like, ‘We’re not going to allow him to keep trying to push through. We’re just going to let him get completely healthy.’ And thanks for them for doing that because I feel great now and I’m ready to go.”

He is the third Michigan player to enter the portal on Monday joining receiver A.J. Henning and safety R.J. Moten.

