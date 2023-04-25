Michigan football adds Western Michigan to future schedules, alters Texas series

Michigan football has inked two home games with Western Michigan, added a first meeting UTEP and confirmed a flip-flop of venues in the two-game series with Texas for some of its upcoming schedules.

Western Michigan will play at the Big House in 2026 (Sept. 5) and in 2029 (Sept. 1) and will receive $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the two games. The Wolverines are 8-0 against WMU with all games played at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has never played UTEP, but the Miners will travel to Ann Arbor for a game on Sept. 19, 2026. That game is a week after the Wolverines host Oklahoma for the first time.

The Wolverines had already scheduled a home-and-home series with the University of Texas, but the game locations have been switched from the original contract. Michigan will face the Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024 and will play at Texas on Sept. 11, 2027.

