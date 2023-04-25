Trieu: Rochester Adams TE Brady Prieskorn, a top-100 recruit, commits to Michigan football

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has received a commitment from Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn.

Prieskorn is a top-100 prospect, per 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 7 tight end nationally and No. 2 prospect in the state.

He narrowed his list down to Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Miami (Fla.) before making his decision.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Prieskorn has started since his sophomore year for Adams.

“What was surprising about Brady was that he had really good hands,” Adams head coach Tony Patritto said. “He had gotten really good at hand positioning and catching the ball well. With bigger kids, they sometimes need to grow into their bodies, but he was athletic with good balance and he was tough.”

Prieskorn brings size, athleticism and a basketball background to the table, as well as intangibles.

“He is a great teammate and selfless,” Patritto said. “At Adams, we run the ball quite a bit, so he has to be patient and when the opportunities are there, he has to make it happen. He gets targeted three or four times a game if he’s lucky. He made the most of his opportunities and made all the catches he needed to make.”

He caught 24 passes for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

The Wolverines now have 13 commitments in their 2024 class. Prieskorn is the lone tight end. He is the second in-state prospect in the group, joining Harper Woods defensive back Jacob Oden.

The class is ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.