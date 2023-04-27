Michigan football loses another defensive back to the transfer portal

Michigan redshirt freshman safety Damani Dent has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the second at that position to do so this week.

Dent is the fourth Michigan player to announce this week they are transferring, along with linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who is now at Charlotte with former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, receiver A.J. Henning and safety R.J. Moten.

Dent did not play last season because of injury. With Moten and Dent moving on, the Wolverines will primarily rely on returning starters Rod Moore and Makari Paige. Also back are backups that include Caden Kolesar, who is coming off a knee injury suffered last season, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis