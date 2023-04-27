Michigan's Mazi Smith goes to Cowboys at No. 26 in NFL Draft

NFL analysts had talked about the upside of former Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, his “freak” strength and skill, but most had him projected as a second-round pick.

Smith, however, was selected in the first round, No. 26 overall, by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Michigan has had at least one player taken in the first round in each of the last five drafts.

“They told me that my job first and foremost is to be that elite run defender that they need in the middle of their defense," Smith told reporters Thursday night, according to the Dallas Morning News, adding he wants to improve his pass-rush skills. "(But) I can't lose sight of that first goal."

Much of the talk before the draft regarding Michigan players mostly revolved around defensive back D.J. Turner and his 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine that had put him in the first-round conversation. The draft continues Friday and Turner will wait to hear his name, along with several of his teammates, including tight end Luke Schoonmaker, offensive linemen Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes, edge rusher Mike Morris, receiver Ronnie Bell, cornerback Gemon Green, kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins.

Smith, 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, benched 34 times, most among defensive linemen at the combine. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper, in the weeks before the draft, had raved about Smith’s talent and said any NFL defensive line coach would want to work and develop him and described him as "just touching the surface" of his abilty.

"Dawg. A big dawg,” Smith told Cowboys reporters Thursday night when asked what he brings to a team. “A big fella, a big physical guy that's never been afraid of contact and never been afraid of ball. A guy who is going to get in somebody's face."

Smith was All-Big Ten first team last season and was voted a captain by his teammates.

In the days before Michigan played in the Big Ten championship last December, Smith was arraigned on a felony weapons charge after he was arrested Oct. 7 for having a registered Glock 19 and loaded magazines without a valid concealed pistol license. Smith pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge on Dec. 8 for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Earlier this year he was sentenced to 12 months probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act for a misdemeanor weapons charge.

