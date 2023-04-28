Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn granted medical-hardship waiver, eligible to return

Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn has been granted an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA approved a medical-hardship waiver, paving the way for him to come back to Ann Arbor for one more season.

According to a program spokesperson, Llewellyn is all set to return to the team in 2023-24.

Llewellyn tore his ACL in his left knee on a shot attempt in a Dec. 4 loss to Kentucky in London. He underwent surgery in early January at the University of Michigan Hospital and has been rehabbing since.

Llewellyn, a graduate transfer from Princeton, opened last season as Michigan’s starting point guard. He averaged 7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 26.5 minutes in eight games before suffering the season-ending injury.

After his season was cut short, Llewellyn stayed in Ann Arbor and was around the team while rehabbing. He even traveled to road games with the Wolverines late in the season. Once the season ended, he and Michigan submitted the paperwork to apply for a medical redshirt.

“With Jaelin, we want to get him healthy. Health, that's the key,” coach Juwan Howard said after Michigan’s first-round NIT win on March 14. “Jaelin has been great. It's nice to see that he's staying around the guys and around the team. Everyone loves him. He's such a smart guy but he's also such an all-in kind of person. It would be nice to see Jaelin get healthy and then we'll go from there.”

Assistant coach Phil Martelli said that Llewellyn and the medical staff are “very goal-oriented” when it comes to the progress Llewellyn is making as he works his way back to full health.

“On April 1, they’d like to see him do this. Then on April 15, they’d like to be able to see him do this and he would like to be able to do that,” Martelli said on WTKA’s “The Michigan Insider” last month. “Nothing is closed right now where we’re going to say there’s no room at the end. But that’s a day-to-day progression.

“He could hit a point and say, ‘I can’t go anymore. I don’t think I can be doing that on June 1.’ Or on June 1 he can get to where he needs to be. He will continue to rehab and continue to be evaluated across the landscape — what’s best for him.”

With Llewellyn’s medical-hardship waiver approved, Michigan can move forward with him as part of the roster. His return puts the Wolverines at 11 scholarships, meaning they have two open spots remaining, and helps solidify the point guard position, where he’ll provide experience and depth behind sophomore-to-be Dug McDaniel, who stepped into the starting role with Llewellyn sidelined.

Michigan’s roster will look much different and will have plenty of new faces next season, making Llewellyn a key returnee for continuity, particularly in the backcourt and on the perimeter. So far this offseason, the Wolverines have lost three players to the transfer portal (Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Barnes, Gregg Glenn III) and three others to pro pursuits (Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, Joey Baker). They’ve also landed commitments from Alabama guard Nimari Burnett, North Carolina guard Caleb Love and Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson out of the transfer portal.

