Michigan football adds fifth offensive lineman to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan, the two-time Joe Moore Award winner as the nation's top offensive line, continues to build its offensive line depth and added its fifth commitment at the position to the 2024 class on Friday.

Jake Guarnera, a 6-foot-4, 283-pounder from Ponte Vedra (Florida) High who projects as a center, announced his commitment via social media. He chose Michigan over Penn State, Rutgers, Florida and N.C. State. He is rated three stars by the 247Sports composite and ranked No. 69 overall in Florida.

He was the second recruit to commit to Michigan on Friday, following Louisville kicker James Turner. Guarnera's addition puts the Wolverines at 15 commitments for 2024.