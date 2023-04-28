Michigan's Jake Moody taken in third round, becomes highest-drafted kicker since 2016

Michigan kicker Jake Moody said he believed he was worth a draft pick, and the San Francisco 49ers agreed.

Moody was selected near the end of the third round by the 49ers, 99th overall, Friday night during the second day of the NFL Draft. He is the first kicker drafted within the first three rounds since Roberto Aguayo went in the second to Tampa Bay in 2016.

"I’m so fired up," Moody told reporters Friday night. "It’s obviously a great team I’m joining. I couldn’t be happier."

The Northville native is the first Michigan kicker to be drafted since Hayden Epstein was selected in the seventh round in 2002. Moody is the fifth Michigan kicker in program history to be drafted.

He's also the fourth Wolverine to be selected so far in this draft, joining defensive tackle Mazi Smith (first round), tight end Luke Schoonmaker (second round) and defensive back DJ Turner (second round).

“I know what I’m capable of, and I feel like I’m worth a draft pick," Moody said at the NFL Combine. "It’s hard to come by a kicker that is worth getting drafted, but I think that I possess all the tools needed for that. And if it were up to me, I would draft myself."

He earned the nickname "Money Moody" while at the Michigan, where he holds the program records holder for field goals (69) and points (355). Moody won the Lou Groza Award in 2021 as the nation's top kicker and was a finalist in 2022, and was the Big Ten Kicker of the Year the last two seasons. He was flawless on extra-point attempts during his career, also a program record. In 2021, he was 23-for-25 on field goal attempts and 29-for-35 last season, including a game-winning 34-yard kick to lift Michigan, 19-17, against Illinois.

At the Shrine Bowl earlier this year, Moody was named offensive MVP after making four field goals, including two from 51 yards, to score all the points for the West in a 12-3 victory.

“I feel I've showcased that the last couple seasons at Michigan, that I can make the 50-plus-yard field goals,” Moody said at the combine while discussing his leg strength. “It was good to do that in that national spotlight, as well.”

At Michigan, he tied for most 50-plus yard field goals with four during his career.

A highlight for Moody last season was his first career tackle during the game against Penn State when he had four field goals, including three in the first half. On the kickoff to open the second half, Penn State’s Nick Singleton bobbled the ball, picked it up and started running. He ran 16 yards to the Penn State 20-yard line when he was met by Moody.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after the game referred to the tackle as “setting the tone” in the second half.

“Running my butt down the field, and I saw him pick it up, a little bit of a hole open up. We call it the elevator doors,” Moody said at the time. “I took my shot, went in the doors and had to go low on him. He was a pretty big guy. I flexed on him a little bit, can’t lie. That was my first tackle in however-many years. I got a little excited, greeted by all my teammates being the center of attention for something besides a kick.”

Pretty sure it was his kicking, not his tackling, the 49ers found attractive.

