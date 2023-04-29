Seattle Seahawks take Michigan's Mike Morris, Olu Oluwatimi in fifth round of NFL Draft

In a span of four, fifth-round NFL Draft selections, the Seattle Seahawks chose two former Michigan players.

Mike Morris, the edge rusher who earned Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year last season, was taken 16th in the fifth round (151st overall), on Day 3 of the draft Saturday. Three picks later, the Seahawks chose center Olu Oluwatimi, the transfer from Virginia who anchored the Wolverines line that was named Joe Moore winners as the nation’s top offensive line for the second straight year.

"They're not wasting this pick,” Morris told Seattle reporters. “I'm going to give them everything I have. They're getting a monster."

Michigan had four players selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft with defensive tackle Mazi Smith going in the first round to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker (Dallas) and defensive back D.J. Turner (Bengals) were selected in the second round on Friday and kicker Jake Moody was taken in the third round by San Francisco.

There were no Wolverines picked in the fourth round.

It was unclear where the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Morris would go in the draft in part because of a high-ankle sprain suffered late last season, and the lingering effects of the injury hampered him during the NFL combine. He did not blow away scouts with his combine performance and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper referred to him as an “enigma." Morris ran a 4.95 40, benched 22 times and had a 28.5 vertical.

Since the combine, Morris added 20 pounds and will play defensive end for the Seahawks.

“I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder,” Morris told reporters.

Oluwatimi graduated from Virginia where he started three seasons, and then the 6-3, 307-pounder made the move to Michigan, which he described while at the NFL combine as “the perfect marriage” and started all 14 games. He left Michigan with plenty of hardware, too, winning the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center, the Outland Award as the nation’s top interior lineman.

"I'm deliberate and intentional about my work," Oluwatimi told Seattle reporters when asked what he brings to a team. "I'm a hard worker."

Other Michigan draft prospects waiting to hear their name in the seven-round draft are offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, receiver Ronnie Bell, defensive back Gemon Green and punter Brad Robbins.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis