UM men's, women's tennis teams to host NCAA early-round matches

It will be a busy weekend at Michigan's Varsity Tennis Center because for the first time, both the Michigan women’s and men’s tennis teams will host NCAA Tournament first- and second-round matches.

The two tournament fields were announced during their respective selection shows Monday night. There will be free admission to all matches at the VTC this weekend.

The Michigan women’s tennis team, winner of the Big Ten regular-season title and coming off a second-straight conference Tournament championship, is the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (22-3) will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament matches for the first time since 2019 and ninth time since 2010. The Wolverines, on an 11-match winning streak, will face Horizon League champs Youngstown State (11-8) Friday at 2 p.m. at the Varsity Tennis Center. Notre Dame (15-10) will face Ball State (22-3), winner of the Mid-American Conference championship, at 11 a.m.

The winners advance to play Saturday at 4 p.m.

Michigan’s men’s team (24-4), coming off a loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship final, is the No. 7 seed playing NCAA host for the second straight year. Michigan will face MAC champion Toledo on Saturday at 1 p.m., after LSU and California play at 10 a.m. The winners will advance to the second round Sunday at 1 p.m.

This is the seventh straight NCAA Tournament for the Wolverines and the fourth time the program has hosted first- and second-round matches.

