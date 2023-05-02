Michigan basketball transfer Gregg Glenn III heading to Tulane

Another former Wolverine is heading to the American Athletic Conference.

Forward Gregg Glenn III, who entered the transfer portal on April 24 after one season at Michigan, has committed to Tulane, according to multiple reports.

Glenn was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and was ranked the No. 124 overall recruit, per the 247Sports composite, but saw sparse action as a freshman. He appeared in just four games and tallied six points and six rebounds in 11 minutes at a power forward spot that hindered the Wolverines due to a lack of production.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder from Pompano Beach, Florida, spent much of season behind Terrance Williams II, Will Tschetter, Jace Howard and Tarris Reed Jr. on the depth chart and didn’t appear in Michigan’s final 21 games of the 2022-23 season.

After failing to crack the rotation with the Wolverines, Glenn will get an opportunity for more playing time at Tulane, which is coming off its best season in a decade. Last season, the Green Wave placed third in the AAC with a 12-6 mark — its best conference record since joining the league in 2014-15 — and finished 20-11 overall, its first 20-win season since 2012-13.

Glenn is the fifth Michigan player with eligibility remaining to leave the program this offseason, along with Isaiah Barnes (transfer portal), Hunter Dickinson (transfer portal), Kobe Bufkin (NBA Draft) and Jett Howard (NBA Draft). Like Glenn, Barnes is AAC-bound and committed to Tulsa on April 6.

