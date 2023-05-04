Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson to announce where he'll play next on Thursday

Hunter Dickinson made it official late Wednesday night, bidding farewell to Michigan. Where the center plays next also appears to be near.

Dickinson, a two-time All-Big Ten selection in basketball and consensus second-team All-American in 2021 who entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 31, said goodbye to Michigan in a social media post shortly before midnight, calling entering the portal, "the hardest decision I've ever had to make.

"The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is extraordinarily difficult to process," Dickinson posted on Twitter. "After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future."

Dickinson said he would be announcing where he would play next on Thursday.

"No matter where I decide to go," Dickinson wrote, "after I get my degree in the summer I will always think of myself as a Michigan man. I know the decision to transfer came as a shock, and I hope that with time you can come to understand why I chose to do it."

Dickinson led the team in scoring and rebounding each of the past three years. He averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a junior this past season, while shooting 56% from the field and a career-high 42.1% from 3-point range. He has two years of eligibility remaining.