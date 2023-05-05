No. 5 Michigan women's tennis sweeps Youngstown State in NCAA opener

Ann Arbor — The Michigan women’s tennis team remains unbeaten at home and has extended its match win streak to 12 after overpowering Youngstown State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan, the No. 5 seed, dispatched the Penguins, 4-0, on Friday at the Varsity Tennis Center, and will face Notre Dame in the second round at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Irish advanced with a 4-0 victory over Ball State in the early match Friday. It was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Irish (16-10) since their last appearance in 2017.

The Wolverines (23-3), who swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles, are 9-0 at home. If they beat Notre Dame, they’ll advance to the third round and will host again next weekend.

“It’s huge to host,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “It means we had a great year. We deserved it, and I feel we’re tough to beat at home.”

Michigan took the doubles point then won the first sets of the six singles courts. Merri Kelly gave the Wolverines their first singles point with a 6-0, 6-1 win on Court 6. Jaedan Brown was next with a 6-2, 6-2 win and Julia Fliegner clinched the victory at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Brown was up 5-1 in the second set and serving for the match but was broken. She responded by breaking serve to win.

The only real issue Bernstein addressed with her players after the match was that because all courts were in range of winning quickly in straight sets, that ultimately may have rushed them and delayed getting the wins.

“So many of them were so close to winning at the end, four of them, and they all want to be the one (to clinch),” Bernstein said, smiling. “They’re kinda rushing a little bit where you have to stay on your court and stay focused. We talked a little about that.”

Bernstein said most of her players know those from Notre Dame since they played junior tennis. Brown, in particular, knows many of the Irish since she grew up near South Bend.

“It’s definitely a little bit tougher,” Brown, who in doubles with teammate Kari Miller is ranked No. 2 nationally and earned All-American honors, said of playing against friends.

“Growing up near South Bend, there’s a lot of girls I’ve grown up playing doubles with or hitting with. It’s a little bit tough, but it’s NCAAs so there’s no holding back tomorrow.”

