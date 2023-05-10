Ex-Wolverine Hunter Dickinson explains 'selfish' transfer to Kansas, implies NIL played role

When Hunter Dickinson posted a farewell message to Michigan, he said leaving Ann Arbor was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make.

But it appears the move was also a financial one.

On his latest “Roundball” podcast, the former Wolverines star shed some light on why he transferred to Kansas last week and implied that an increase in Name, Image and Likeness earnings played a pivotal role.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” Dickinson said. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

The implication is that Dickinson — who has been critical of Michigan’s NIL approach in the past — stands to make more money in NIL deals in Lawrence than Ann Arbor and that transferring away from Michigan was in his best interest financially.

There there’s basketball reasons. Dickinson, who’s widely regarded as the top player in the transfer portal, will be surrounded by a more talented cast at Kansas than at Michigan, which finished 18-16 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Dickinson said his final year at Michigan “sucked because we lost” and, at times, was hard on him mentally. He noted the criticism he received from fans for some of his antics and things he said on his podcast, like calling Wisconsin players “scumbags,” also wore on him as the losses piled up.

But even though his time at Michigan has come to an end, Dickinson said he still has an appreciation for the three seasons he spent with the Wolverines.

“I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan,” Dickinson said. “I still love the school and everything, love the program. That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave. I didn't. But I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me.

“It took a lot of courage. I feel like people don't realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, was an All-American. I had a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

Dickinson entered the transfer portal on March 31 and visited five programs — Georgetown, Kanas, Kentucky, Maryland and Villanova — before choosing the Jayhawks last Thursday. He said he strongly considered every school on his list.

He called Kentucky a “big risk” but noted coach John Calipari’s track record of sending big men to the NBA. He said he could’ve had a “hometown legacy” at Maryland, which had hired his former high school coach as an assistant. He was attracted to Villanova’s play style and the possibility of reuniting with a high school teammate. But Dickinson felt the best option for him and his future was Kansas.

"I think this is the best place for me," he said. "It checks all the boxes. Worst-case scenario, it will still work out fine for me (at Kansas)."

