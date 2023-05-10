Two Wolverines, one Eagle invited to NBA Draft Combine

Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard and Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates all have been invited to participate in next week’s NBA Draft Combine.

The league announced the official list of invitees for the pre-draft showcase, which will take place May 15-21 in Chicago, and the trio was among the 78 players expected to attend.

Receiving an invitation is a positive sign for Bufkin, Howard and Bates, considering NBA teams and front offices submit a list of prospects they would like to see take part in the combine. Over the course of the event, the three will get the chance to test and compete in front of NBA teams, interview with pro personnel and, most importantly, improve their draft stock.

Bufkin, Howard and Bates have all chosen to forgo their remaining college eligibility when they declared for the NBA Draft, which is set for June 22. When — or if — each of them is selected, though, varies.

Most projections have Bufkin and Howard pegged as first-round picks, while Bates’ range is anywhere from late in the second round to undrafted in two-round mock drafts by Bleacher Report, ESPN and The Athletic. Big boards, a ranking of prospects, at The Athletic has Bufkin listed at No. 11, Howard at No. 27 and Bates at No. 76, while ESPN has Howard slotted at No. 16, Bufkin No. 21 and Bates at No. 56.

After playing a reserve role as a freshman, Bufkin had a breakout sophomore campaign and emerged as one of the Big Ten’s better players in 2022-23, particularly during the second half of conference play. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and a team-high 34 minutes in 33 games as a full-time starter.

Howard, a 6-8 wing, ended up being a one-and-done player in Ann Arbor. Despite dealing with nagging ankle injuries throughout the season, he was Michigan’s second-leading scorer at 14.2 points and made a team-high 78 3-pointers while shooting 36.8% from deep.

Bates, a former top recruit who was viewed as a sure-fire lottery pick years ago, averaged a team-best 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during his lone season at Eastern Michigan. The 6-10 forward also led the Eagles in made 3-pointers (76) and blocks (16).

Bufkin and Howard (Big Ten), as well as Bates (Mid-American Conference), earned all-conference third-team honors in their respective leagues.

Shooting drills and strength-and-agility drills at the combine will be broadcast live on the NBA App on Monday (3-5 p.m.). ESPN2 will also provide coverage from the event on May 17 (2-6 p.m.) and May 18 (4-8 p.m.).

