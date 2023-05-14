In-state 2024 guard Durral Brooks commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball has picked up another commitment and another point guard in its 2024 class.

Durral Brooks, the top in-state prospect for 2024, announced his pledge to coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines in a social media post on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Grand Rapids Catholic Central product picked Michigan over offers from Michigan State, Dayton, Butler and others.

“I felt like this was the best opportunity for me to become a better player and reach my goals not just for basketball but in the business world also,” Brooks told On3.com. “It also just feels like I’m around my family when I’m with the staff, so I knew this was the best fit for me.”

Brooks earned first-team all-state Division 2 honors from The Detroit News as a junior after leading Catholic Central to a 16-7 record while averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

He’s ranked the No. 101 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports composite. He’s also rated the nation’s No. 13 point guard and No. 1 player in Michigan.

Brooks, who was offered by the Wolverines last May, joins fellow point guard Christian Anderson in the 2024 recruiting class. Anderson has been committed since Oct. 6, 2021.

