Glenn 'Shemy' Schembechler joins Michigan as assistant director of football recruiting

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, the son of the late former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler and a longtime NFL scout, has been hired as assistant director of football recruiting at Michigan on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Schembechler posted Wednesday on social media saying he is “beyond honored to return home (to Michigan football)” and Ann Arbor where he grew up while his father coached Michigan from 1969 to 1990. Harbaugh played quarterback under Schembechler.

The bulk of Shemy Schembechler’s 25-year scouting career was with Washington where he spent 10 years. He most recently worked for the Las Vegas Raiders before he reportedly was fired in February.