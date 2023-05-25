WOLVERINES

Michigan extends baseball season with 6-3 win over Illinois in Big Ten tournament

Detroit News and wire services
View Comments
Michigan infielder Jack Van Remortel runs to first base against Texas Tech on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Houston.

Michigan stayed alive at the Big Ten baseball tournament on Wednesday with a 6-3 victory against Illinois at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

After losing 13-3 to Iowa on Tuesday, the Wolverines advanced in the double-elimination tournament to face the loser of the Indiana-Iowa game on Thursday.

Jack Van Remortel hit a three-run home run and Noah Rennard pitched 5 1/3 solid innings for Michigan (27-27).

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning before Michigan broke loose with five runs. Tito Flores, who finished with three hits, reached on a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Ted Burton. One out later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch and Van Remortel followed with his home run to right-center. Cody Jefferis had an RBI single to close out the five-run inning. He added a solo home run in the eighth for Michigan's other run.

Trailing 5-0, Illinois got three runs back in the sixth on RBIs by their Nos. 5 through 7 hitters – a bases-loaded ground out by Ryan Moerman, a single by Jacob Schroeder and a bunt single by Brody Harding, respectively.

Michigan's Rennard (7-4), working on a shutout through five innings, allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jacob Denner finished for his second save, allowing two hits in 3 2/3 shutout innings.

Illinois starter Riley Gowens (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs.

In other games on Thursday, Michigan State will face Rutgers at 11 a.m.

View Comments