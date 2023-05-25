Michigan extends baseball season with 6-3 win over Illinois in Big Ten tournament

Detroit News and wire services

Michigan stayed alive at the Big Ten baseball tournament on Wednesday with a 6-3 victory against Illinois at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

After losing 13-3 to Iowa on Tuesday, the Wolverines advanced in the double-elimination tournament to face the loser of the Indiana-Iowa game on Thursday.

Jack Van Remortel hit a three-run home run and Noah Rennard pitched 5 1/3 solid innings for Michigan (27-27).

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning before Michigan broke loose with five runs. Tito Flores, who finished with three hits, reached on a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Ted Burton. One out later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch and Van Remortel followed with his home run to right-center. Cody Jefferis had an RBI single to close out the five-run inning. He added a solo home run in the eighth for Michigan's other run.

Trailing 5-0, Illinois got three runs back in the sixth on RBIs by their Nos. 5 through 7 hitters – a bases-loaded ground out by Ryan Moerman, a single by Jacob Schroeder and a bunt single by Brody Harding, respectively.

Michigan's Rennard (7-4), working on a shutout through five innings, allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jacob Denner finished for his second save, allowing two hits in 3 2/3 shutout innings.

Illinois starter Riley Gowens (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs.

In other games on Thursday, Michigan State will face Rutgers at 11 a.m.