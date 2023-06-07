Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball was hampered by a lack of production at the power-forward position last season.

The Wolverines found another possible solution to fix that problem by adding Olivier Nkamhoua, a grad transfer from Tennessee who made his commitment on Wednesday.

“My new roommate just committed!!” Michigan forward Jace Howard tweeted after the news broke on social media.

Nkamhoua is the second forward coach Juwan Howard has landed from the transfer portal this offseason — along with Tray Jackson, a Detroit native who spent the past three seasons at Seton Hall — addressing a position that was a glaring weakness for a Michigan team that finished 18-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Nkamhoua seemed to be leaning toward pursuing a pro career. He took part in the G League Elite Camp, a three-day event for draft prospects, and had a solid showing. But, it wasn’t enough to earn a coveted invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

A couple of weeks after the pre-draft showcase, Nkamhoua reportedly visited West Virginia and Kansas State — a sign that he was interested in returning to college for a final year — before he officially withdrew from the NBA Draft and took trips to Michigan and Baylor this past weekend.

Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds and two assists in 25.3 minutes as a senior and was the only Volunteers player to start all 36 games last season. He was Tennessee’s second-leading scorer in 2022-23 and had a pair of huge performances in some of the Volunteers’ biggest wins, scoring 27 in a home victory over Texas and 27 against Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-9 Nkamhoua averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 112 games with 58 starts at Tennessee. He shot 51.8% from the field for his career and grew into a 3-point threat the past two seasons, knocking down 37.3% of his long-range attempts (31-for-83).

Nkamhoua, a Finland native, is Michigan’s third transfer commit, joining Alabama guard Nimari Burnett and Jackson. However, the program has yet to officially announce the additions.

He’ll join a roster that lost its top three scorers from a year ago and returns several players who saw minutes at the four spot, including seniors-to-be Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard, junior Will Tschetter and sophomore Tarris Reed Jr.

Michigan still has two scholarships available for 2023-24 following Nkamhoua’s pledge.

