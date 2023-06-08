Michigan basketball announces addition of Seton Hall grad transfer Tray Jackson

Detroit native and Seton Hall grad transfer Tray Jackson couldn’t pass on the chance to spend his final year of college basketball close to home.

After committing to Michigan on April 7, Jackson’s addition was officially announced by the program on Thursday.

"When the opportunity to continue my career came up, I knew it was something I wanted to explore," Jackson said in a statement. "When (coach) Juwan (Howard) called, the chance to play under him, and do that in my home state and near my family, made it an easy decision. I want to make an impact, but I also want to serve and do whatever I can to help this program be successful."

Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward, spent much of his high school career at Detroit Western International before he spent a prep year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. He started his college career at Missouri before he landed at Seton Hall, where he had spent the past three seasons.

During his time with the Pirates, Jackson predominately came off the bench and spent his first two years playing for former coach Kevin Willard. In 2021-22, he played in all 32 games, made 18 starts and averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game to help the Pirates reach the NCAA Tournament.

After Willard left to take over at Maryland, Jackson stayed at Seton Hall and spent his senior season playing a reserve role for first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. He saw less playing time, didn't start and averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes over 29 games.

Jackson, a stretch forward who shot 38.9% from 3-point range the past two seasons, will have a chance to make an impact at Michigan, where plenty of roles and minutes are up for grabs.

"Tray's experiences, leadership and versatility makes him a very important addition for us," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "We want him to continue to develop and grow his game, but we also need him to help his brothers with their games and skill sets. We just love his adaptability, which creates positive outcomes on both ends of the floor. He brings so much energy and has a great mind for the game."

Thursday’s announcement comes one day after the program landed another grad transfer forward from the portal — Olivier Nkamhoua, who spent the past four seasons at Tennessee.

That leaves Alabama guard Nimari Burnett as the lone transfer commit who has yet to be formally recognized by the program. However, the Wolverines have two open scholarships remaining for next season and they could still be looking to bring in more transfers to round out the 2023-24 roster.

