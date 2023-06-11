For former Michigan gymnast, shirts have special meaning, special cause

The inspiration for former Michigan gymnast Alan Gerdov was a photograph of his father, Gregory, taken nine years ago.

During a stroll through botanical gardens, a blueish butterfly had landed on his right hand, which he then gently raised just above the heart. The moment, captured on camera, could not be more symbolic for the Gerdov family.

That was in 2014 in the United States, around the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War, and eight years before Vladimir Putin would direct a Russian invasion of Ukraine early last year. The butterfly’s blue reminded Gregory of the blue in the flag of his native country, and he would have his oldest son, Michael, add yellow on one of the butterfly’s wing to truly make it reminiscent.

Alan Gerdov, a Michigan graduate and member of the men’s gymnastics team through 2022 when his eligibility ended, was trying to think several months ago of something to give his father for a holiday gift. He wanted to do something special with the photograph that his mother, Lyudmila, had taken.

“What do you get a person that doesn't need or want anything?” Gerdov said. “Obviously, the Ukrainian issue is very close to home, so I was looking at merchandise that would be something subtle and reflective of that.”

That’s when he thought of the photo considered “iconic” in the family. Gerdov decided to make a family T-shirt featuring a graphic of the butterfly, half blue, half yellow, to highlight their Ukrainian heritage while showing support for the country.

“And then my father was like, ‘You know, this is a pretty cool idea. I wonder if you can take this any further,’” Gerdov said. “That just opened the ginormous can of worms.”

Inspired by the photo of his father and deeply moved by the efforts of Ukrainians defending their country against the Russians, Gerdov created the butterfly image that appears like two sets of open hearts, one half blue, the other yellow, and on the back of the black shirt, the words: "spread wings spread hope”.

In late April, he announced on Instagram the sale of the shirts he designed for $25 with all proceeds going to "The Surgical Assistance to Children Program" within the Dobrobut Foundation, which provides medical care in Ukraine.

“I just wanted to find something that, regardless of anyone's politics, this effort is to help real people, real children that are affected by the senseless cruelty that they didn't decide,” Gerdov said.

He has sent the foundation $2,000 so far from T-shirt sales.

His parents were both 24 when, in 1989, they realized they could not raise children there because of Soviet control in Ukraine that included religious persecution and an anti-Semitic environment. They forfeited their Soviet citizenship and eventually arrived in the United States under refugee status. Gerdov’s grandmother, Faina, also fled for the U.S.

Gerdov and his two siblings, including older sister Nicole (Nika), were born and raised in the U.S, and he went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees from Michigan while also competing in gymnastics. The Putin-led invasion of Ukraine has affected all of them, and their father stays in constant contact with friends still in the country.

“Obviously, my parents are from Ukraine, so it's been close to home,” Gerdov said. “I was born in America, but this has been a major part of my identity, so when this war, the invasion really escalated, there was always this thought in the back of my head of like, ‘What can I do to make any sort of impact at all? And then what can I do after that to maximize it?’ And now that I've wrapped up my college and my gymnastics career, I have this bandwidth to actually make an attempt at it. So it stops being just me questioning and more of me doing and trying to coordinate.”

The T-shirt is a start. The butterfly that landed on his father faces inward, so in the logo design, Gerdov decided to have it facing the other way.

“Because we want it to fly from the heart,” he said.

He wanted a black shirt because that reflects how dark times can be, but a butterfly will fly regardless. The motto, “spread wings spread hope” spells, SWSH, which Gerdov said represents the “swish” sound a butterfly makes when it flies away. SWSHShirts also is the brand name of the shirts he is producing.

“Whether or not it becomes successful," Gerdov said, "it's something that we're very proud of.”

If the shirts do gain a following, Gerdov would like to expand the concept. His friend on the Michigan gymnastics team, junior Lais Najjar, was born in Syria, which, along with Turkey, experienced earthquake devastation, last February. Gerdov realized the butterfly symbol represents hope in any tragedy.

“I was telling him, ‘Look, if I could figure out how to make this work for the Ukrainian crisis, maybe we could push it to other humanitarian crises worldwide,’” Gerdov said, adding the colors of the butterfly can be switched to represent other nations in need. “Now I have this additional positive stress and pressure to make sure I do as much as possible to see if I can help this take off, because then I can just extend it to other crises that are important.”

Butterflies are often seen as symbols of rebirth and freedom, and as Gerdov is showing, also a source of charity and hope to help children in Ukraine.

“These people walk the walk,” Gerdrov said of the Ukrainians and the defense of their country. “It's nothing short of amazing because it's when your backs are against the wall, a lot of times your true character comes out. You just see this united effort, this uniform collaborative effort to save the country. It's honestly very symbolic for the rest of the world of what we believe or what we will tolerate against the battle against freedom and democracy.”

To purchase the shirts, visit Gerdov’s Instagram pages, @agerdov and @spreadwingsspreadhope for links.

