Michigan football lands verbal commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle

A big recruiting weekend for Michigan has yielded the addition of four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle, who on Sunday announced his commitment to the 2024 class.

Wafle had been Notre Dame’s earliest commitment, pledging in May 2022 despite being aggressively recruited by Michigan, but last month announced he had de-committed and reopened his recruitment. He visited Michigan this weekend before revealing his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Wafle, out of Princeton (New Jersey) Hun, is the Wolverines’ 18th commitment. Last season, he had 64 tackles, including 10 sacks and was named the Northeast Prep League Defensive Player of the Year.

