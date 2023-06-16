Michigan football adds four-star receiver l’Marion Stewart to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan has added its second receiver to the 2024 class with a verbal commitment from four-star recruit l’Marion Stewart, who made his announcement on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Stewart is entering his senior year at Kenwood Academy in Chicago. He joins receiver Channing Goodwin, a three-star recruit from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., who committed to Michigan in May.

The Wolverines now have 20 in the class, including the addition of three commitments this week, including four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle and three-star athlete Jaden Smith.

Stewart also had offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, and Wisconsin, among others.

